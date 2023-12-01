Canyons: A Solo Exhbition of New Works by Kris Thompson

Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Canyons: A Solo Exhbition of New Works by Kris Thompson

Please join us for the opening of our newest exhibition, Canyons: A Solo Exhibition of New Work by Kris Thompson on December 1st from 4- 9 PM at Capacity Contemporary Exchange, 641 W. Main St., Downtown Louisville.

The exhibition will be on view in the gallery and our website from December 1st-January 7th.

Please call 502-694-8972 or visit capacitycontemporary.com for more information.

Art & Exhibitions
502-694-8972
