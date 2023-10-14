Capacity's Birthday Open House - Capacity Contemporary Exchange Louisville

Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Capacity's Birthday Open House

Please join us for our 1-Year Birthday Open House on October 14th and 21st from 2-6:00 pm and meet artists, shop vendor pop-ups, look at art, shop sales, have fun!

Free and open to the public! Visit capacitycontemporary.com for more information!

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Markets, Parties & Clubs
502.694.8972
