Capacity's Birthday Open House - Capacity Contemporary Exchange Louisville

Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Capacity's Birthday Open House
Please join us for our 1-Year Birthday Open House on October 14th and 21st from 2-6:00 pm and meet artists, shop vendor pop-ups, look at art, shop sales, have fun!
Free and open to the public! Visit capacitycontemporary.com for more information!
