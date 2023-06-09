Etta May & The Southern Fried Chicks - Capitol Arts Center

× Expand SKyPAC Capitol Arts Center Exterior

Etta May & The Southern Fried Chicks

All sales are final, unless show is cancelled.

Join Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks for a night of funny, clean standup comedy! The All-New Tour features new Chicks, new stories, and more fun and laughter, making for a show to remember! Since the debut of their one-hour comedy special on CMT, this top-grossing all female comedy tour has played to venues packed with people and laughter. Life and love in the USA have never been funnier as when these top headliners take the stage. Think Blue Collar Comedy Tour with better hair and a bigger attitude!

Doors Open: 6:00 PM

Showtime: 7:00 PM

