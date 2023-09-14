A Jazz Affair: Rory Stuart and Glenn Wilson LIVE - Capitol Arts Center

× Expand SKyPAC Capitol Arts Center Exterior

A Jazz Affair: Rory Stuart and Glenn Wilson LIVE

Event Policy: There is not a dedicated parking lot for The Capitol. However, parking is available around Fountain Square and in Stadium Park Plaza Parking Garage on College Street between 7th and 8th Avenues. Entrances to the garage are off 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue.

A Jazz Affair featuring Rory Stuart and Glenn Wilson LIVE is a must-see concert for jazz enthusiasts. This exceptional duo, comprised of New York-based jazz guitarist and composer Rory Stuart, and outstanding baritone saxophonist Glenn Wilson, will be performing live with their unparalleled musical rapport. Expect an unforgettable evening of original compositions, improvisations, and engaging interactions between the artists, all wrapped up in a beautiful and unique jazz sound. Don't miss the chance to experience this one-of-a-kind Jazz Affair with Rory Stuart and Glenn Wilson LIVE. Warren County Public Library is honored to bring FREE musical events to the community.

For more information, please visit capitolbg.org/