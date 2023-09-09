Exile LIVE - Capitol Arts Center

× Expand SKyPAC Capitol Arts Center Exterior

Event Policy: Accessible seating is reserved exclusively for patrons with accessible needs and their companions. We highly recommend guests that need accessible seating to contact our ticket office directly Monday - Friday between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM; our staff is knowledgeable about our facilities and they will provide the best service for our guests with accessible requirements. All sales are final, unless show is cancelled. Refunds for cancelled shows do not include tax and fees. For general ticketing questions please contact magnoliag@warrenpl.org or jenniferb@warrenpl.org. There is not a dedicated parking lot for The Capitol. However, parking is available around Fountain Square and in Stadium Park Plaza Parking Garage on College Street between 7th and 8th Avenues. Entrances to the garage are off 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue.

Exile formed in 1963 looking to play small clubs in Richmond, Kentucky but, managed to top both the pop and country charts during their over 55-year-long career. The 5 original Exile members re-formed in 2008 and continue to tour today. Current members of the band include J.P. Pennington, Les Taylor, Sonny LeMaire, Marlon Hargis and Steve Goetzman.

11 Number One Songs

3 Gold Albums

8 Million Records Sold

