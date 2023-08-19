× Expand SKyPAC Capitol Arts Center Exterior

An Evening with Gordon Kennedy and Friends - Capitol Arts Center

Gordon Kennedy is one of the most respected songwriters in the music business. He wrote the Grammy winning song, “Change the World” for Eric Clapton. He is also a virtuoso guitarist who plays lead guitar for Garth Brooks, who has recorded 15 of Gordon’s songs. Gordon comes from a family with an amazing history in music. His father, Jerry, recorded with Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Ringo Starr, and produced records for artists ranging from Roger Miller to Reba McEntire. Gordon will talk about that family history and the guitars he and his father have played during this special concert. Superb Celtic musicians Skip Cleavinger and Rebecca Baumbaugh and Bowling Green singer-songwriter Dan Modlin will open the show.

