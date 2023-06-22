Food, Culture, and Community: An Evening with Chef Edward Lee - Capitol Arts Center

Food, Culture, and Community: An Evening with Chef Edward Lee | FREE Event

Get ready for a night of culinary adventure with Chef Edward Lee! Join Warren County Public Library for an evening of food, culture, and community as Chef Lee shares his passion for cooking and how it can bring people together.

