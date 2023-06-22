Food, Culture, and Community: An Evening with Chef Edward Lee - Capitol Arts Center
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
×
SKyPAC
Capitol Arts Center Exterior
Food, Culture, and Community: An Evening with Chef Edward Lee | FREE Event
Get ready for a night of culinary adventure with Chef Edward Lee! Join Warren County Public Library for an evening of food, culture, and community as Chef Lee shares his passion for cooking and how it can bring people together.
For more information, please visit capitolbg.org/
Info
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Festivals & Fairs