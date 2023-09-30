× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Convention Carl Stuck LIVE at La Vigne!

FREE

La Vigne is always excited to have Carl Stuck perform. His soulful vocals, paired with excellent instrumentation, are guaranteed to produce an entertaining night. Come see why he is one of the wine bar’s favorite performers. No Cover.

For more information, please call 502.265.0884 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/