Carnegie Classics: Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

We are thrilled to announce this year's Carnegie Classics book choice, DO ANDROIDS DREAM OF ELECTRIC SHEEP? by Philip K. Dick, the classic book that inspired the 1982 film Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott.

Humans and Replicants (18+) are invited to walk along the pages of Philip K. Dick's 1968 cyberpunk dystopian novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" on Saturday, November 4, 7-11 PM at the Carnegie Center.

Explore sounds and visuals designed to awaken empathy and prove our humanity. Guests can escape the off-world colonies through special performances by Everyone Lives, Everyone Wins, Leaden Verse, and DJ David Austin.

Come dressed in your 80s / post-apocalyptic best for a literary experience you won't forget!

Tickets are now available for purchase on our website carnegiecenterlex.org/carnegie-classics-androids/ or call 859.254.4175, ext 21.

Sponsored by Kentucky Arts Council, LexArts, and Reitzel Cook Foundation.