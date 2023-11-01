Carol Wyatt: 35 Years of TV Animation and Film - Speed Art Museum

Kentucky to the World Presents “Carol Wyatt: 35 Years of TV Animation and Film”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (October 3, 2023) - Kentucky to the World (KTW) welcomes Carol Wyatt, a native of Louisville and a legendary film animator, home to the Bluegrass State for the Republic Bank Foundation Speaker Series on Wednesday, November 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Speed Art Museum.

Joined by Brooke Keesling, head of animation talent development at Bento Box, Wyatt will share how animation is a profound means of storytelling through color, allowing her to weave narratives through her artistic creations, bringing joy and wonder to her audiences through her work on shows, including The Simpsons, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, the Ricky Gervais Show, Over the Garden Wall, and Amphibia.

“Carol’s accomplishments in TV animation and film are a testament to the limitless possibilities that can emerge from the heart of our Commonwealth,” said Shelly Zegart, Kentucky to the World’s president and CEO. “Carol continues to inspire countless dreamers within our state to pursue their passions. We are honored to bring together Carol and Brooke for this special program to remind us all that the power of imagination knows no bounds.”

Community members are invited to attend on November 1. Tickets are $25 per adult and are on sale at kentuckytotheworld.org. The program is free for local middle school through university-age students thanks to the support of the Bass Family Foundation.

Prior to the main program, KTW will also hold a special student briefing with Wyatt and Keesling at the Speed Cinema for local middle school through university-age students to have an opportunity for an interactive conversation. To register, student educators and community groups can reach out to KTW Director of Programs and Education David Thurmond at david@kentuckytotheworld.org.

The Program

Carol Wyatt, an art director, designer, and painter, has contributed to numerous Emmy award-winning TV series, features, commercials, and music videos. Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, Carol moved to Los Angeles to pursue her education at Otis/Parsons School of Design, where she earned a BFA in Communication Design and Illustration. She began her career as an editorial illustrator and graphic designer, working for prestigious publications such as the Los Angeles Times, the LA Weekly, the Advocate, Good Housekeeping, and various national advertising agencies. Carol's journey into animation started with painting cells at DIC Entertainment, which eventually led to her involvement in designing, painting, and animating commercials, music videos, and the initial four seasons of the iconic TV series, The Simpsons while working at Klasky Csupo. She expanded her creative repertoire by designing and painting for new projects, including the Rugrats Pilot, the Duckman Pilot, and the Edith Ann series. This experience propelled her into a successful and extensive career in animation.

Brooke Keelsing, head of Animation Talent Development at Bento Box Entertainment, previously recruited animation talent for Cartoon Network, Disney, and Warner Bros. She earned her MFA at CalArts where she produced the stop-motion film, Meatclown, and the Student Academy Award-winning film Boobie Girl. After graduation, she worked in practical and miniature VFX on many films such as Inception, The Dark Knight, Hugo, and The Aviator. Brooke is the Vice President of ASIFA Hollywood, a member of Women in Animation, on the advisory board of the GLAS Animation Festival, and teaches in the Character Animation department at CalArts.

*Presenters are scheduled to appear.

For more information, please visit kentuckytotheworld.org