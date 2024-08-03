Cars & Coffee- Madisonville
Simply Poured Coffee 190 Madison Square Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Cars & Coffee- Madisonville
Cars and Coffee is an event where everyone is welcomed to bring their vehicle, and socialize with fellow car enthusiasts while enjoying a coffee or pastry item from Simply Poured. We will have a drawing for some prizes (to enter just bring a vehicle to participate in the event)!
For more information call (270) 619-0304 or visit on Facebook: Simply Poured Coffee.
