Cars and (Food) Trucks Show with R & R 3 Band - Crestwood

Cars and (Food) Trucks Show with R & R 3 Band

FREE

Come out to the Maples Park to see all of the spectacular rides, courtesy of Barney Barnett’s Quads, Rod & Custom Car Club. Indulge your appetite at several food and beverage trucks while enjoying free music by R & R 3 Band at the new Millstone Amphitheater. Bring your own chairs. For park events, please utilize the gravel parking lot adjacent to the rear entrance of the park.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/