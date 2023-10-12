Rock Legends Live! A Tribute to Van Halen and KISS at The Carson Center

A TRIBUTE TO VAN HALEN and KISS featuring JUMP and STRUTTER

TWO BANDS, ONE ROCKIN' NIGHT!

JUMP - America's Van Halen Experience: After performing sold-out shows across multiple different states, JUMP has positioned themselves as one of the top up-and-coming Van Halen tributes in the nation. The bands visual aesthetic is true to Van Halen in their prime; their sound also reflects the same shredding Eddie guitar solos, rock solid rhythm section, and the whaling two-tone screams reminiscent of David Lee Roth’s voice. Featuring a variety of hits and deep cuts off of the first six albums, JUMP’s live show also includes a selection of skits and one-liners portrayed by Van Halen from bootlegs of their live shows between 1978-1984. Experience an embodiment of the David Lee Roth era of Van Halen and immerse yourself in NOSTALGIA, AND ROCK ‘N ROLL.

Website: https://www.jumptribute.com/

Video Link: https://youtu.be/vT3paTZnccQ

STRUTTER - America's #1 Kiss Tribute: The Hottest KISS tribute band in the land rocks audiences with an unforgettable mix of classic KISS tunes, blood spitting, smoking guitars, authentic costuming, full makeup, staging and special effects. Strutter will Rock 'n Roll YOU All Nite!

Website: https://www.strutteronline.com/

Video Link: https://youtu.be/5C4Um6oFOso

The Carson Center is located in downtown Paducah, Kentucky, and overlooks the confluence of the Ohio and Tennessee Rivers. Enjoy superb staging and near-perfect acoustics for a wide variety of entertainment, cultural, and education programming.

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org/