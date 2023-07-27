Bored Teachers Comedy Tour at The Carson Center

Bored Teachers at The Carson Center

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 10, 10 AM

BUY ONLINE or CALL 270.450.4444 (Members get to buy early. Join our Membership Family 270.450.4444)

BORED TEACHERS: The biggest entertainment platform for teachers in the world, Bored Teachers, presents the funniest teacher-comedians in the world all on one stage. Their hilarious skits have amassed hundreds of millions of views on the internet, and they're all joining comic forces on the stage for a night of laughter you do not want to miss. Put that red pen down, pause that Netflix series you've been binging, throw on your comfiest teacher tee, call your teacher besties, and come burn off some of that stress this school year has been dumping on you!

ADD A VIP PACKAGE FOR $20 TO ANY SEAT YOU PURCHASE.

VIP package includes a VIP laminate to skip the line to the meet & greet to meet your favorite teacher-comedians, take photos, get autographs, and get a complimentary souvenir BT Comedy Tour VIP lanyard/badge. This meet & greet will take place post-show. VIP does not include a seat to the show; you must purchase that separately.

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org/