Skid Row and Buckcherry at The Carson Center
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
SKID ROW AND BUCKCHERRY at The Carson Center
SKID ROW AND BUCKCHERRY ANNOUNCE THE SECOND LEG OF
‘THE GANG’S ALL HERE’ U.S. CO-HEADLINE TOUR FOR FALL 2023!
Special guest, Kurt Deimer!
DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND – 14 DATES ADDED and Your Carson Center is one of them!
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2023
BUY NOW ONLINE or CALL 270.450.4444
Tickets start at $31.50
For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org/
