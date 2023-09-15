Skid Row and Buckcherry at The Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

SKID ROW AND BUCKCHERRY at The Carson Center

SKID ROW AND BUCKCHERRY ANNOUNCE THE SECOND LEG OF

‘THE GANG’S ALL HERE’ U.S. CO-HEADLINE TOUR FOR FALL 2023! 

Special guest, Kurt Deimer!

DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND – 14 DATES ADDED and Your Carson Center is one of them!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2023

BUY NOW ONLINE or CALL 270.450.4444

Tickets start at $31.50

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org/

Info

270.450.4444
