ANNIE The Musical at The Carson Center

ANNIE at The Carson Center

Leapin’ Lizards!

The world’s best-loved musical returns in time-honored form. Directed by original lyricist and director Martin Charnin and choreographed by Liza Gennaro, this production of ANNIE will be a brand of the iconic original.

Featuring a score by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, ANNIE includes such unforgettable songs as “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “I Don’t Need Anything But You,” plus the eternal anthem of optimism, “Tomorrow.”

This is a special Broadway performance and is not part of any Broadway Subscription Series. The Carson Center is thrilled to welcome the cast and company of Annie to Paducah to "tech" their production. The Annie Team will be here for one month to rehearse and fine tune the show before launching the national tour from The Carson Center on October 7 at 3 PM.

The Carson Center is located in downtown Paducah, Kentucky, and overlooks the confluence of the Ohio and Tennessee Rivers. Enjoy superb staging and near-perfect acoustics for a wide variety of entertainment, cultural, and education programming.

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org/