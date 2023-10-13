Alice Cooper at The Carson Center

Too Close For Comfort Tour

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for. With a schedule that has included six months year in and year out on the road, Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real life shocking images. Having finally gotten back out on the concert trail in 2021-2022, Alice insists he’s still motivated to continue touring and recording albums, as well as making time for other projects, including most recently, Alice’s widely praised 2018 performance as King Herod in NBC-TV’s live production of “Jesus Chris Superstar” on Easter Sunday. Released in February, 2021, his latest album “Detroit Stories,” (produced again by Bob Ezrin) is inspired by the garage rock music of Detroit in the late Sixties, including several classic covers of Detroit hits from that era, recorded in Detroit with all Detroit musicians. It entered Billboard’s album sales chart at #1 the week of release, and also charted high upon release on the album charts in the UK, Germany, Australi, Sweden and other countries. As if that wasn't enough, “Nights With Alice Cooper,” Alice’s nightly radio show, continues to air in nearly 100 cities in the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK. The five hour long show features his favorite classic rock songs along with his insider anecdotes about many of the artists. Though his 2020 worldwide concert tour, dubbed “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back,”was cut short by the pandemic, since September of 2021 he’s been able to bring his iconic brand of rock & roll to fans on five continents again with dozens of shows across North America and Europe through 2022. With his influence on rock & roll and popular culture long since acknowledged, there is little that Alice Cooper hasn't achieved in his remarkable career, including platinum albums, sold-out tours and any number of honors and career achievement awards.

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org/