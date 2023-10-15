Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza at The Carson Center

The three-time Pollstar-nominated Disney Junior tour is back with Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza! This show brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics, and more. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series and new original music. Mickey, Minnie and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party, but mysterious green rain, wind, and smoke keep interrupting the fun. Can Spidey and his Amazing Friends help save the Costume Palooza? Come join the party and see Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, Bo from Firebuds, Ginny from SuperKitties, and Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends LIVE on stage!

Kids are encouraged to wear their own costumes!

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org/