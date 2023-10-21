Wheel of Fortune LIVE! at The Carson Center

America’s Game® is going on tour!

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings America’s Game® to your hometown!

One of the greatest game shows of all time has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win at “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” Guests are randomly selected to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. The live stage show is the only way you can have the chance to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic Wheel. At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage for the chance to call consonants, buy vowels, and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash. Everyone gets in on the fun and has a chance to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! because there are audience games too!

ANNOUNCING BOB GOEN AS PADUCAH'S HOST--

Bob Goen is an American game show emcee and television personality. Bob is well known for hosting multiple game shows, including Home Shopping Game, The Hollywood Game, and That’s the Question. He’s hosted on The Wheel of Fortune TV show from 1989 – 1991 (CBS) and then again in 1991 (NBC). His talents have extended to hosting multiple Miss Universe pageants, serving as a desert-area correspondent for ESPN, and Bob had a long-standing career

with Entertainment Tonight. He has voiced a cartoon version of himself on an episode of Nickelodeon’s hit TV show The Fairly OddParents.

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org/