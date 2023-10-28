2023 DISTILLER’S DINNER at The Carson Center

Sponsored by: Beehive Liquors

2023 DISTILLER’S DINNER FEATURING GREEN RIVER WHISKEY The 19th annual Carson Center Distiller's Dinner will take place Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., featuring Green River Distillery, live music, and dinner catered by Doe’s Eat Place. Reservations are required and seating is limited. With three expressions, and 138 years of whiskey making - a classic Kentucky Bourbon, a smooth Wheated Bourbon, and a Single Barrel Expression, Green River is a super-premium line of whiskies perfect for neat, rocks, or cocktails. Proceeds benefit The Carson Center for the Performing Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our supporting sponsor this year will be Beehive Liquors. DOE’s Eat Place will cater this 21-and-up event, which takes place at The Carson Center in historic downtown Paducah. Tickets are $185 per person; or $1400 for a table of 8 and $1600 for a table of 10. Price includes dinner, beverages, entertainment, and tax-deductible contribution to The Carson Center. Beverage options include selections from Green River Whiskey, wine, beer, soft drinks, and coffee.

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org/