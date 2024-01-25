× Expand Carter Caves State Resort Park Carter Caves Winter Adventure Weekend

Taking place the last full weekend of January, Winter Adventure Weekend at Carter Caves State Resort Park in The Kentucky Wildlands offers amazing winter fun for adventurers of all ages and skill levels. Participants can choose from a number of incredible “field trips,” including cave tours (ranging from walking tours to more advanced cave exploring), hiking, yoga in Cascade Cave, stargazing, rappelling, and kayaking.

To register, visit www.winteradventureweekend.com. For more information on The Kentucky Wildlands, visit explorekywildlands.com.