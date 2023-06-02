Cave City Cars and Coffee

The first Saturday of each month Broadway Street in the Historic Ace District in Downtown Cave City, KY becomes home to one of the biggest car shows in the region. Stroll the streets and take in the sites as cars and trucks from every year and class line the main roads and alleyways.

Each event features different live music and entrainment, custom event merchandise, and crowd favorite showcase awards. Coffee is served up by Tin Roof and Honey’s Coffee Co. Breakfast is prepared to order from a variety of local FOOD TRUCKS.

This easy and fun morning auto show is host to not just cars but also the Ace District Farmers Market. A wide variety of local vendors gather in the ACE ALLEY, giving families a lot more options of things to do while visiting.

Our brick and mortar stores open early for this event as well and include a Women’s and Men’s Clothing Store, Home Decor Store, Antique Shops, Bars and Restaurants along with other antique vendors in the area with their antique gas and oil items for sale.

THE ROADS ARE CLOSED FOR THROUGH TRAFFIC, ensuring the safety of not just the crowds but the unique and rare cars that brought them there.

Be sure to bring out the whole family to this FREE to attend event and check our facebook page for constant updates and announcements.

A different showcase of makes and models at each event though all makes and models are always welcomed! No registration needed.

For more information call 270.773.4386 or visit bldgofcavecity.com/carsandcoffee