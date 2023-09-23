Central Appalachian Mycological Society Fall Equinox Foray at Breaks Interstate Park

Breaks Interstate Park 627 Commission Cir, Breaks, Virginia 24607

Central Appalachian Mycological Society Fall Equinox Foray

Interested in learning about fungi? The Central Appalachian Mycological Society will be hosting its annual foray at Breaks Interstate Park. There will be guided walks, workshops, and a cooking demonstration. Park entrance fee is $3/car, but the event is free!

For more information, please visit breakspark.com/

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
