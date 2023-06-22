Central Bank Thursday Night Live - Downtown Lexington

Central Bank Thursday Night Live

Every Thursday Evening: April 6 – October 12, 2023

Central Bank Thursday Night Live takes place every Thursday at Fifth Third Bank Pavilion in Tandy Park from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm for beverages, tasty food, and of course, great music by live bands!

Apr 6 - Nineteen85

Apr 13 - Greener Time Band

Apr 20 - Big Maracas

Apr 27 - Second Hand News

May 4 - Boogie G & the Titanics

May 11 - Ward Hayden & the Outliers

May 18 - Honeychild

May 25 - The Ranahans

Jun 1 - Five Below Band

Jun 8 - Positive Movement Band

Jun 15 - Paul Childers

Jun 22 - The Johnson Brothers

Jun 29 - Vanguard

Jul 6 - Lauren Mink Band

Jul 13 - The BANDj Experience

Jul 20 - Kimberly Carter & Carryin' On

Jul 27 - Nightflyer: the Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band

Aug 3 - 64west

Aug 10 - Tim Talbert Project

Aug 17 - The Twiggenburys

Aug 24 - Kenny Owens & Group Therapy

Aug 31 - Mercy Men

Sep 7 - Hi-5

Sep 14 - Witness Protection

Sep 21 - Canvas

Sep 28 - Rebel Without A Cause

Oct 5 - Mojo Tones

Oct 12 - Rags and Riches

For more information, please call 859.335.8640 or visit downtownlex.com/central-bank-thursday-night-live/