Central Bank Thursday Night Live - Downtown Lexington
Tandy Centennial Park 251 W Main St, Kentucky 40507
Central Bank Thursday Night Live
Every Thursday Evening: April 6 – October 12, 2023
Central Bank Thursday Night Live takes place every Thursday at Fifth Third Bank Pavilion in Tandy Park from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm for beverages, tasty food, and of course, great music by live bands!
Apr 6 - Nineteen85
Apr 13 - Greener Time Band
Apr 20 - Big Maracas
Apr 27 - Second Hand News
May 4 - Boogie G & the Titanics
May 11 - Ward Hayden & the Outliers
May 18 - Honeychild
May 25 - The Ranahans
Jun 1 - Five Below Band
Jun 8 - Positive Movement Band
Jun 15 - Paul Childers
Jun 22 - The Johnson Brothers
Jun 29 - Vanguard
Jul 6 - Lauren Mink Band
Jul 13 - The BANDj Experience
Jul 20 - Kimberly Carter & Carryin' On
Jul 27 - Nightflyer: the Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band
Aug 3 - 64west
Aug 10 - Tim Talbert Project
Aug 17 - The Twiggenburys
Aug 24 - Kenny Owens & Group Therapy
Aug 31 - Mercy Men
Sep 7 - Hi-5
Sep 14 - Witness Protection
Sep 21 - Canvas
Sep 28 - Rebel Without A Cause
Oct 5 - Mojo Tones
Oct 12 - Rags and Riches
For more information, please call 859.335.8640 or visit downtownlex.com/central-bank-thursday-night-live/