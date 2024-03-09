Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop

to

Downtown Lexington Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky

Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop

This workshop is for you if:

You are contemplating divorce.

You are in the process of getting divorced.

You’ve already filed for divorce and are overwhelmed by the process.

You’re not sure what to do next.

You Will:

Explore the legal, financial, and emotional aspects of divorce.

Discover resources available to help you.

Talk with others experiencing similar life changes.

Learn from experts who have guided others through a divorce.

For more information call 859-552-8902 or visit centralkysecondsaturday.com

Info

Downtown Lexington Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky
Education & Learning, Parents, Workshops
859-552-8902
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-03-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-03-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-03-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-03-09 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-04-13 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-04-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-04-13 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-04-13 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-05-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-05-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-05-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-05-11 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-06-08 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-06-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-06-08 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-06-08 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-07-13 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-07-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-07-13 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - 2024-07-13 10:00:00 ical