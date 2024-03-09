× Expand Second Saturday Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop

Central Kentucky Second Saturday Divorce Workshop

This workshop is for you if:

You are contemplating divorce.

You are in the process of getting divorced.

You’ve already filed for divorce and are overwhelmed by the process.

You’re not sure what to do next.

You Will:

Explore the legal, financial, and emotional aspects of divorce.

Discover resources available to help you.

Talk with others experiencing similar life changes.

Learn from experts who have guided others through a divorce.

For more information call 859-552-8902 or visit centralkysecondsaturday.com