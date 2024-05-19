Ceramic Face Mug Workshop - KMAC

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Ceramic Face Mug Workshop - KMAC

Create your own version of the traditional Face Jug by making a face mug. Participants will learn multiple clay handbuilding techniques and how to use simple ceramic tools. Each person will make a mug that will be fired at KMAC and available for pickup three weeks after the class. This workshop is great for beginners. Snacks will be provided.

For more information, please call 502.589.0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
502.589.0102
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Ceramic Face Mug Workshop - KMAC - 2024-05-19 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ceramic Face Mug Workshop - KMAC - 2024-05-19 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ceramic Face Mug Workshop - KMAC - 2024-05-19 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ceramic Face Mug Workshop - KMAC - 2024-05-19 13:30:00 ical