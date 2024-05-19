× Expand KMAC An artists at a KMAC workshop making face mugs.

Ceramic Face Mug Workshop - KMAC

Create your own version of the traditional Face Jug by making a face mug. Participants will learn multiple clay handbuilding techniques and how to use simple ceramic tools. Each person will make a mug that will be fired at KMAC and available for pickup three weeks after the class. This workshop is great for beginners. Snacks will be provided.

For more information, please call 502.589.0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops