Chamber Cup Golf Scramble - Oldham County Country Club

× Expand Oldham Chamber & Economic Development Chamber Cup 2022 - 1 Chamber Cup Golf Scramble

$150 per person

Calling all golf enthusiasts! Get your clubs ready and register to be a part of the Oldham Chamber & Economic Development’s most exciting event of the year! The renowned Chamber Cup Golf Scramble is a must-do outing that guarantees a day filled with networking, friendly competition & unforgettable moments on the green. Registration includes golf, driving range, cart, lunch by Jersey Mike’s, famous Bloody Mary Bar, and the opportunity to win the coveted Chamber Cup!

August 11, 2023

1st Flight: Shotgun Start @ 8:00 AM

2nd Flight: Shotgun Start @ 2:00 PM

Purchase both Flights and get 50% off 2nd Flight!

Don’t play golf but want to connect with Oldham County’s finest golfers? Become a Hole Sponsor and join in the fun! $175 for the entire day with the chance to provide a fun activity & network with everyone who plays!

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/