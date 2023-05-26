Chamber Music Festival Of The Bluegrass at Shaker Village

You’re invited to spend the weekend with the world-renowned musicians from New York’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS). CMS Artistic Directors David Finckel and Wu Han will present special performances in Shaker Village’s premiere venue, the Meadowview Barn, overlooking the rolling hills of Kentucky bluegrass. Chamber music enthusiasts will also enjoy two educational lectures led by a representative from Lincoln Center that explore the history of each piece of music in the festival.

Ticketing for the event is offered at two levels: Event Patrons and General Admission.

Patron ticketholders are treated to a private preview concert, private dining with the musicians and reserved seating at each concert. Patron Packages will be available on December 5, 2022.

General Admission provides entrance into the corresponding concert. Seating is open and is filled on a first-come basis. Tickets will be held at Will Call for pick up prior to the concert(s). General Admission tickets room and dining reservations will be available on February 28, 2023.

The Educational Lectures are open for all to enjoy.

Ticketing Schedule

December 5, 2022: Patron Ticket Packages available

February 28, 2023: General Admission tickets on sale. Room and Dining Reservations open.

For more information, please visit shakervillageky.org