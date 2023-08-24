The Chamber Music Festival of Lexington 2023

The Chamber Music Festival of Lexington today announced details of its sixteenth season, with formal performances, free public appearances, and educational work with students in Lexington over a 10-day period. Native Lexingtonian Nathan Cole, Akiko Tarumoto, Burchard Tang, Priscilla Lee and Alessio Bax inaugurated this festival back in 2007 and have graced the Lexington arts community with world-class chamber music programs and performances each year since, except for 2020. They are joined this season by Kenneth Olsen as artist-in-residence. He is Assistant Principal Cellist of the Chicago Symphony.

We are happy to welcome back WindSync as our ensemble-in-residence this season. This dynamic group of young musicians will appear throughout the community and will provide hands on educational work with underserved students in Lexington.

Thanks to the generous support of board member Ellen Rosenman, Nathan Cole and Alessio Bax will play the world premiere of a new composition by our composer-in-residence, Alistair Coleman, entitled Violin Sonata: Morning, Chapter 30.

Saturday, August 19th

Free public performances by WindSync, check website for details

Sunday August 20th

Festival Fundraiser featuring brunch and the music of WindSync – 12:30 pm at the Bodley-Bullock house, 200 Market Street in Gratz Park - $100 check or credit card

Monday, August 21st

-WindSync concert at the School of Creative and Performing Arts Bluegrass (SCAPA)

-WindSync hands-on program with MusicWorks, an educational program administered by Central KY Youth Orchestras

Tuesday, August 22nd

Informal Cabaret with CMFL Festival musicians at Al’s Bar, 601 North Limestone St. - 6:30 pm - $20 cover at the door

Thursday, August 24th

First Main Stage concert at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, featuring cellist Kenneth Olsen, Nathan Cole, and core troupe – 7:30 pm – Adults $40 advance, $45 door; Students with ID $15 at door; children 12 and under free!

Saturday, August 26th

Second Main Stage concert at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, featuring cellist Kenneth Olsen, Nathan Cole, and core troupe. World premiere of Alistair Coleman's composition, Violin Sonata: Morning, Chapter 30 - 7:30pm - Adults $40 advance, $45 door; Students with ID $15 at door; children 12 and under free!

Sunday August 27th

Third Main Stage concert – Sunday Matinee - at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, featuring cellist Kenneth Olsen, Nathan Cole, and core troupe. Select members of Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra will perform, as well! – 2:00 pm – Adults $40 advance, $45 door; Students with ID $15 at door; children 12 and under free!

Founded in 2006, The Chamber Music Festival of Lexington is held over 10 days every year in the famed Bluegrass horse country of Lexington, Kentucky. The festival brings together a quintet of nationally recognized musicians to offer Central Kentuckians formal concerts, concerts by its Ensemble-in-Residence, educational programs, a world class guest artist, and most years a newly commissioned chamber piece. Its Musical Director is native Lexingtonian Nathan Cole, first Associate Concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

For more information, please go to chambermusiclex.org.