Champion of Oldham County History Gala

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

The Oldham County History Center’s annual Gala and presentation of the Champion of Oldham County History Award will be Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

For more information or to make reservations contact the History Center at 502.222.0826.

Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Parents
502.222.0826
