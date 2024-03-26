× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Chandler & Robinson: Breaking Baseball’s Color Barrier

Join us as Ben Chandler shares stories of his grandfather, A. B. “Happy” Chandler, who served as Commissioner of Baseball from 1945 to 1951. In 1947, Happy Chandler was pivotal in breaking baseball’s “color barrier” by giving the necessary Commissioner approval to Jackie Robinson’s contract. Chandler supported Robinson and other players behind the scenes as they faced ongoing hostility and racism. As the nation gets ready to play ball once again, Ben will recount details of this time. He’ll also share how his own personal love of the game grew out of that family tradition. Lexington author Dorian Hairston will also join us to read from Pretend the Ball is Named Jim Crow: The Story of Josh Gibson, his debut poetry collection that explores the Black American experience through the lens of Gibson’s life. Louisville Bats President Greg Galiette will be here, too, talking about the upcoming season and their efforts to highlight the diverse stories of baseball.

Moderators are Rachel Platt, VP of Mission, Frazier History Museum; Tad Myre, Past President, Pee Wee Reese Chapter SABR (Society for American Baseball Research); and Dr. Wayne Tuckson, M.D., Host, KET’s Kentucky Health; Member, SABR.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Tuesday, March 26

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Program: 6–7:30 p.m.

Admission: $25 ($20 Contributor-Level Members & Up)

There will be light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org