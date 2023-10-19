Chapel Hart - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand Chapel Hart Chapel Hart

Chapel Hart

Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle have combined Mississippi roots and Louisiana spunk to create a world-class group that captivated audiences of America’s Got Talent. From tender yet powerful ballads to hard-hitting rock and roll, the trio infuses the sweet and southern sound of with the soulful undertones of their gospel foundation.

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/chapel-hart/