Chapel Hart - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Chapel Hart
Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle have combined Mississippi roots and Louisiana spunk to create a world-class group that captivated audiences of America’s Got Talent. From tender yet powerful ballads to hard-hitting rock and roll, the trio infuses the sweet and southern sound of with the soulful undertones of their gospel foundation.
