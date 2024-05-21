Char Downs at Yeiser Art Center

Yeiser Art Center 200 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Char Downs at Yeiser Art Center, May 21 – June 21

Yeiser Art Center, Paducah’s longest standing cultural organization, features rotating exhibitions spotlighting a diverse range of art forms, styles and techniques through works by regional and international artists. This summer, the Yeiser Art Center will welcome an exhibit by local Paducah artist and gallery owner, Char Downs, featuring hundreds of “LifeMasks” collected from faces around the world.

For more information, please call  270.442.2453 or visit https://theyeiser.org/.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
270.442.2453
