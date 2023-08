× Expand Tracy Green Chef Nokee Bucayu's Pancit

Chef Nokee Bucayu and Aileen Brua Kanin Pop-up Dinner

Chefs Nokee Bucayu and Aileen Brua are excited to share the next Kanin pop-up dinner will be Aug. 30 from 6-8 p.m. at The House of Marigold, 10310 Shelbyville Road.