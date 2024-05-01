Chicago: The Musical at Norton Center for the Arts

× Expand Norton Center Chicago: The Musical

CHICAGO: THE MUSICAL

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: A universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Oliver Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. As the production celebrates its 25th anniversary- you’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still… CHICAGO.

Recommended for ages 13 and older.

