Chicago: The Musical at Norton Center for the Arts

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: A universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Oliver Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. As the production celebrates its 25th anniversary- you’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still… CHICAGO.

Recommended for ages 13 and older.

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
