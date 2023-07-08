Children in the Dell 2023 - Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Garden Website-Event-Photos - 5 Children in the Dell 2023

Children in the Dell 2023

Included with Admission.

Visit Yew Dell Botanical Gardens each Saturday in June and July for Children in the Dell! This program kicks off on June 3 (June 10, 17 & 24) with a focus on children’s garden-themed books for hands-on activities for adults and children to enjoy together. Drop-in activity is included with admission.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/