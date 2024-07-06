Children in the Dell - Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Children in the Dell 2024

Children in the Dell 2024

Included with Admission price.

Join staff at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens each Saturday in June and July from 10:30 am - Noon for these drop-in sessions that will focus on children’s garden-themed books and hands-on activities for an informal education experience. Drop-in activity is included with admission. Different book titles will be covered each week so plan to come often.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/