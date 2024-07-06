Children in the Dell - Yew Dell Gardens

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Children in the Dell 2024

Join staff at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens each Saturday in June and July from 10:30 am - Noon for these drop-in sessions that will focus on children’s garden-themed books and hands-on activities for an informal education experience. Drop-in activity is included with admission. Different book titles will be covered each week so plan to come often.

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Crafts, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
502.241.4788
