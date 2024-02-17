Children’s Tea with Underground Railroad Conductor Delia Webster

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Children’s Tea with Underground Railroad Conductor Delia Webster

Reservations required/$15 per person/

Delia Webster earned quite a reputation as a local conductor on the Underground Railroad and had a passion for aiding Freedom Seekers who wanted a better life, even if it meant risking her own. An incident occurred in 1844 which made her a household name when she and Rev. Calvin Fairbank plotted to aid Lewis Hayden and his family in their attempt to escape slavery. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

