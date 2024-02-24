Chili Cookoff - Madisonville

× Expand Chili Cookoff Chili Cookoff

Consider this your official notice to start dusting off that famous chili recipe you’re always bragging about. Your time to shine has come. So let’s see if you have what it takes to take home the best chili at Tradewater Brewing Company’s Chili Cookoff!

Chili Cook-Off Competition will be held in the factory space at Tradewater Brewing Company. The competition will be judged by attendees.

Attendees can start voting at 6:00 PM

Top 3 Winners Announced at 8:00 PM

Please arrive early to set up your chili at our tasting stations. A limited number of outlets will be available for crockpots.

Rules of chili combat for entrants:

Chili must be brought ready to serve

One entry per family unit

Must bring at least one gallon of chili

