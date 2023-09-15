× Expand Ashbourne Farms Chris Thile & Teddy Abrams Experience at Ashbourne Farms

Chris Thile & Teddy Abrams Experience at Ashbourne Farms

Enjoy an evening of genre-defying music, heavy hor d’oeuvres and artisan cocktails at Ashbourne Farms. Doors open at 6:30 pm and music begins at 8 pm. Seating is limited.

Named Musical America’s 2022 Conductor of the Year, Teddy Abrams is the widely acclaimed Music Director of the Louisville Orchestra. In his 9th season as Music Director, Teddy launches the Orchestra’s groundbreaking Creators Corps–a fully-funded residency for three composers– and the Orchestra goes on tour across Kentucky in a first-of-its-kind multiyear funding commitment from the Kentucky State Legislature. MacArthur Fellow and Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, songwriter Chris Thile, who the Guardian calls “that rare being: an all-round musician who can settle into any style, from bluegrass to classical,” and NPR calls a “genre-defying musical genius,” is a founding member of the critically acclaimed bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek. For four years, Thile hosted public radio favorite Live from Here with Chris Thile. Proceeds benefit The Louisville Orchestra.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/