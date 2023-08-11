Chris Young at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission is proud to announce that one of Billboard’s top country artists of the decade, CHRIS YOUNG, is coming to The DAM on Friday, August 11, 2023. Gates will open at 5:30 pm CDT, and the show will start at 7:00 pm. Big Loud / Back Blocks Music Country artist Ashley Cooke will open the show on this tour stop.A Password Fan & Venue PreSale for tickets begins Thursday, March 2, at 9 am CST and continues until Friday, March 3, at 11:59 pm CST. To receive the password, sign up for the email newsletter at: BeaverDamAmp.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public (No password required) on Saturday, March 4, at 9 am CST.Chris Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, over 5 Billion on-demand streams, 13 career No. 1 singles, 24 R.I.A.A. certified projects, and numerous ACM, AMA, CMA, and Grammy nominations, as well as wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. Named “one of his era’s finest traditionalists” by the Associated Press, Chris is an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds worldwide. With a hit-packed set highlighting his thirteen chart-toppers — including back-to-back No. 1s “Famous Friends” and “At The End Of A Bar” — the Grammy and ACM nominated vocalist’s most recent headlining tour played to over 400,000 fans in 3 countries.

For more information, please visit beaverdamtourism.com/