Christmas Gift and Decor Show - Louisville
to
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
×
Stewart Promotions
Stewart Promotions
Christmas Gift and Decor Show 2023
The Christmas Gift and Decor Show is the largest free admission Gift and Decor show in the nation. With dealers from across the country, shop over 750 booths of gifts, decor, jewelry, clothes, bath & body, toys and more. Friday Dec 8, 11-7, Saturday Dec 9, 10-7, Sunday Dec 10, 11-5. Free admission. Free photos with Santa.
For more information, please call 502.456.2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com
Info
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Markets, Vacation & Holiday