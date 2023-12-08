Christmas Gift and Decor Show - Louisville

× Expand Stewart Promotions Stewart Promotions

Christmas Gift and Decor Show 2023

The Christmas Gift and Decor Show is the largest free admission Gift and Decor show in the nation. With dealers from across the country, shop over 750 booths of gifts, decor, jewelry, clothes, bath & body, toys and more. Friday Dec 8, 11-7, Saturday Dec 9, 10-7, Sunday Dec 10, 11-5. Free admission. Free photos with Santa.

For more information, please call 502.456.2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com