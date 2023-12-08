Christmas Gift and Decor Show - Louisville

to

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

Christmas Gift and Decor Show 2023

The Christmas Gift and Decor Show is the largest free admission Gift and Decor show in the nation. With dealers from across the country, shop over 750 booths of gifts, decor, jewelry, clothes, bath & body, toys and more. Friday Dec 8, 11-7, Saturday Dec 9, 10-7, Sunday Dec 10, 11-5. Free admission. Free photos with Santa.

For more information, please call 502.456.2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com

Info

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Markets, Vacation & Holiday
502.456.2244
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Christmas Gift and Decor Show - Louisville - 2023-12-08 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Gift and Decor Show - Louisville - 2023-12-08 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Gift and Decor Show - Louisville - 2023-12-08 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Gift and Decor Show - Louisville - 2023-12-08 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Christmas Gift and Decor Show - Louisville - 2023-12-09 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Gift and Decor Show - Louisville - 2023-12-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Gift and Decor Show - Louisville - 2023-12-09 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Gift and Decor Show - Louisville - 2023-12-09 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Christmas Gift and Decor Show - Louisville - 2023-12-10 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Gift and Decor Show - Louisville - 2023-12-10 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Gift and Decor Show - Louisville - 2023-12-10 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Gift and Decor Show - Louisville - 2023-12-10 11:00:00 ical