Christmas in Harlan
Harlan Convention Center 201 S Main Street, Harlan, Kentucky 40831
Find one-of-a-kind gifts and unique crafts, see Santa and experience Harlan's incredible Christmas Parade all on December 2nd, 2023. You can also find an ugly Christmas sweater competition, live music, a gingerbread house competition and so much more!
For more information call 606-573-4156 or visit harlancountytrails.com
Info
Kids & Family