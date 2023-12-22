Christmas Movie Night
La Grange Community Center YMCA 307 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Visit the La Grange Community Center for a showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in the gym. Bring a blanket or sit at one of our tables. Refreshments available at the concession stand.
For more information call (502) 222-1433 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
