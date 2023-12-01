× Expand @MustardSeedHill Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill - December 1st – 23rd Thursday-Sunday

Christmas @ Mustard Seed Hill

December 1st – 23rd Thursday-Sunday

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill is a spectacular holiday tradition in Millersburg, Kentucky; just 30 minutes north of Lexington in the heart of Bourbon County. This year’s programming includes our breathtaking Light Display, Gingerbread House Exhibit, Artisan's Market, Holiday Tent and Cafe, Christmas Campfire Reservations, Live Music, and more!

Stroll through the breath-taking lights, enjoy live music, gather with friends, shop for the perfect handmade gift and don’t miss the most stunning gingerbread house displays in Kentucky.

For more information, please visit mustardseedhill.events/christmas2023