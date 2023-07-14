Cinema Safari - Sing 2

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Kentucky 40213

Cinema Safari - Sing 2

Cost:

Louisville Zoo Members: FREE

General Public: $5 after 8 p.m. Must be purchased at the gate.

Ticket purchase and movie night entrance from 8 – 9 p.m.

Cinema Safari returns this summer to your Louisville Zoo! Enjoy a movie under the stars at the wildest theater in town. Join us in the Oasis Field at sundown to watch your favorite family-friendly movies on our giant inflatable screen. Snacks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Don’t forget to pack your blanket or lawn chairs!

For more information, please visit louisvillezoo.org/

Info

Film, Kids & Family, Parents
