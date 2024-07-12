× Expand LZ Cinema Safari: Trolls Band Together at the Louisville Zoo

Cinema Safari: Trolls Band Together at the Louisville Zoo

Gate opens at 8 p.m.

Movie starts at sundown

POPPY on over for a TROLL-tastic adventure as your favorite trolls BRANCH out to extend the family. Crazy hairstyles not required but encouraged. Trolls Band Together is a colorful animated musical film that follows Poppy and Branch as they embark on a journey to save Branch’s long-estranged brother.

Catch a $5 Flick at the Zoo (free for Louisville Zoo Members).

Tickets must be purchased at the gate. Guests enter from 8 – 9 p.m.

Cinema Safari returns this summer to your Louisville Zoo! Enjoy a movie under the stars at the wildest theater in town. Join us in the Oasis Field at sundown to watch your favorite family-friendly movies on our giant inflatable screen. Snacks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Don’t forget to pack your blanket or lawn chairs!

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/event/cinema-safari-2024-trolls-band-together/