Citizen Science: For the Birds - Bernheim Arboretum

Citizen Science: For the Birds

Learn how your birding observations and recordings can capture critical data supporting scientific research on bird conservation. Jim and Karen Scout will help you discover the joy of birding and being a part of the citizen science community.

Bernheim members $10; non-members $15

