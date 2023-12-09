Citizen Science: For the Birds - Bernheim Arboretum
to
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Bernheim Forest
1601 Snow Birds-10
Snowbird
Citizen Science: For the Birds
Learn how your birding observations and recordings can capture critical data supporting scientific research on bird conservation. Jim and Karen Scout will help you discover the joy of birding and being a part of the citizen science community.
Bernheim members $10; non-members $15
Registration due by 4 p.m. day prior to the start of program.
For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/citizen-science-for-the-birds/